Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
CENTRAL ASIA UNITED STATES Issue dated 23/12/2020

Dispute trains spotlight on Pentagon's secret oil products supplier Doug Edelman

Stephen Buscher, the former representative of Lazard in Moscow, has launched legal action against his former partner Doug Edelman, who amassed a fortune supplying kerosene to NATO in Afghanistan in the late 2000s. [...] (688 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more