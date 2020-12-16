This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
World Bank agonises over choice of new CEO for International Finance Corporation
Four months after the departure of Frenchman Philippe Le Houérou, who had been head of the International Finance Corporation since 2016, World Bank president David Malpass has still not found a new chief executive for the private sector lending institution. [...]