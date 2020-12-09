Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
AFRICA UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 09/12/2020

Defence magnate Ichikowitz launches government security consulting firm

Ivor Ichikowitz, head of defence group Paramount.
Ivor Ichikowitz, head of defence group Paramount. ©Michael Meyersfeld/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia
With his new firm Burnham, South African defence tycoon is joining Erik Prince and other colourful characters in the internal security consulting market. [...] (597 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more