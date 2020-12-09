Defence magnate Ichikowitz launches government security consulting firm
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Erik Prince's private squadron in Abu Dhabi
Since selling his private security company Blackwater in 2011, former Navy Seal Erik Prince has been developing a new business venture, this time in the aeronautics field. Behind a series of FVCs the world's best-known private security businessman has built [. [...]
Lionel Dyck's private army struggles in Cabo Delgado despite Panzer Logistics and STTEP reinforcements
President Filipe Nyusi is unhappy with the approach to containing the insurrection in Cabo Delgado proposed by Dyck Advisory Group and its subcontractors, the arms trader Panzer Logistics and the private security firm STTEP International. [...]