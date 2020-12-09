Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ LEBANON UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 09/12/2020

Barzani and Rahmeh take on consultants to do battle with Iraq Telecom

Accused of embezzlement by the Kuwaiti logistics giant Agility and France's Orange, Sirwan Barzani and his Lebanese partner Raymond Rahmeh are taking measures to defend their reputations. [...] (365 words)
