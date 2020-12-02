This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Fresh twist in ENRC corruption saga as company targets hacked journalist and consultant Mark Hollingsworth
The Anglo-Kazakh mining group ENRC has filed a civil case in the High Court in London against freelance journalist and consultant Mark Hollingsworth over his alleged involvement in the theft and sale of confidential company information. [...]