Court upholds verdict against investigator Berlin
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
How Washington allowed the anti-Qatar offensive to come into being
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates waited for Donald Trump to drop his support for Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the end of May before launching their diplomatic offensive against Qatar. This is our exclusive report on the meeting which led to the break-up. [...]
Why Rabat is reorganising its US lobbying network
Out goes Democrat Ed Gabriel! In comes Republican James Christoferson! Foreign minister Nasser Bourita is retaking control of Morocco's lobbying network in the United States.Rabat has wasted little time replacing its chief lobbyist in Washington, former American ambassador in Morocco [. [...]