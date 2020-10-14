Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
ISRAEL Issue dated 14/10/2020

Israeli cyber's asset Magna Consulting opens UN and World Bank doors

The World Bank has been putting fi-nance into projects to enhance cyber defence in developing countries. The Israeli consulting firm Magna Consulting has helped a number of Israeli companies land contracts. [...] (224 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

SPECIAL OFFER

25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online

SUBSCRIBE

Offer available until 21/10/2020

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more