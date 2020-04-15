New Dutch Gulfstream ISR operator ready for take-off
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.20)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Stephen Arbib, from cannabis tycoon to intelligence mogul
He is not yet 40 but Canadian-Israeli serial entrepreneur Stephen Arbib is fast building a small empire in military services and cyber-intelligence, serving clients that include Harvey Weinstein. Arbib's recent successes come hot on the heels of his pioneering work in marketing medical cannabis in Canada. [...]
Aevex Aerospace pilots Africom's new drones
The big family of contractors accompanying the American army in Africa has welcomed a new arrival. According to our information, Californian group Aevex Aerospace is providing the pilots for the first detachment of MQ-9 Reaper intelligence drones, which have been stationed since November at the US Air Force base in Agadez, Niger. [...]