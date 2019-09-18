This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.20)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Why Rabat is reorganising its US lobbying network
Out goes Democrat Ed Gabriel! In comes Republican James Christoferson! Foreign minister Nasser Bourita is retaking control of Morocco's lobbying network in the United States. Rabat has wasted little time replacing its chief lobbyist in Washington, former American ambassador in Morocco [. [...]