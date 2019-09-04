PDVSA gets investigative help in case against Glencore and co.
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Attacked on all fronts, Glencore battens down the hatches
The past few months have proven to be difficult for the Swiss trading house Glencore as it weathers lawsuits involving some of its African subsidiaries and is forced to enter financial renegotiations in Chad, a country that it may be [. [...]