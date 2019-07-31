The entire article (135 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Not a reader yet?
Create an account
Receive exclusive advantages
Contendors line up to stage OIF summit
International lobbying and public relations companies are already crowding around the presidential palace to win the contract to stage the Organisation internationale de la francophonie summit (OIF – international organisation of French-speaking countries) in November 2015. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 28/08/2019