SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 19/06/2019

Close to Abu Dhabi, Kaplan's NGO establishes foothold in Riyadh

The Royal Commission for Al Ula (CRU, IOL 826), which is overseeing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Al Ula archeology [...]
On the same subject
Insiders UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES IRAN 04/03/2019
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East.

Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East 

By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). [...]

