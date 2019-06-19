The entire article (194 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
With Mohammed bin Salman, Paris tries to paint economic diplomacy with coat of a culture
The billions of dollars being injected into the vast Al-Ula archaeological tourist project is the stuff of dreams for France's industrial players and ministry of foreign affairs, which have been pulling out all the stops in Riyadh. [...]
Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East
By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). [...]