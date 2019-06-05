The Fustok brothers, guardians of the financial secrets of King Abdullah

Brothers Mansour and Salah Fustok, are Lebanese Sunnis who have been established in the Gulf for more than 40 years. A third brother, Mahmoud, died in a road accident in 2006 but the two remaining brothers remain the gatekeepers that foreign companies need if they want access to the entourage of the king of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. [...]