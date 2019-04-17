New Saudi Space Agency takes on more staff
Former astronaut Sultan bin Salman will make his first trip to Moscow as head of the new Saudi Space Agency [...]
He is not yet 40 but Canadian-Israeli serial entrepreneur Stephen Arbib is fast building a small empire in military services and cyber-intelligence, serving clients that include Harvey Weinstein. Arbib's recent successes come hot on the heels of his pioneering work in marketing medical cannabis in Canada. [...]
The decrees that will officialise France's new anti-corruption law, known as Sapin II, are still being finalised at the economy and justice ministries. The legislation that was approved by the French parliament on November 8 after months of discussions and [. [...]