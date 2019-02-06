Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
GERMANY Issue 823 dated 06/02/2019
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence

Former Cassidian boss Stefan Zoller on the rebound thanks to KKR

Stefan Zoller, the former chief executive of Cassidian, for many years the defence arm of EADS (now Airbus Group), has [...]
The entire article (178 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more