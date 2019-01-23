Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED KINGDOM Issue 822 dated 23/01/2019
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence

John Sawers loses Mona Sutphen, his right hand in DC

Mona Sutphen, Barack Obama's White House deputy chief-of-staff from 2009 to 2011, joined the board of the renewable energy firm [...]
The entire article (167 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more