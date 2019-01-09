Aaron Frenkel, the aircraft manufacturers' agent of choice

Aaron Frenkel is today one of the most influential commercial middlemen in the area of the former Soviet Union. Through his company Loyd's Aviation Group (no link with the Lloyd's insurance market), he facilitates the sale of Western aircraft manufacturers like Dassault, Cessna, Embraer and Pilatus in eastern European markets and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, ex-Soviet Union). In ad [...]