Mohammed Bin Salman, the team behind Saudi Arabia's new strong man

At a little over 30 years old, Mohammed Bin Salman has in a matter of months become Saudi Arabia's strong man. He is the all-powerful Minister of Defence, head of the royal court, director of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the supreme council of Saudi Aramco and has control over all major affairs.Whether it be operations in Yemen against the rebel Houthis or negoti [...]