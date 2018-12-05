Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED KINGDOM Issue 819 dated 05/12/2018
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence

Hugh Trenchard, Theresa May's new man on Japan

Hugh Trenchard is appointed May government advisor for Japanese financial services.
Hugh Trenchard is appointed May government advisor for Japanese financial services. ©Reuters/Pascal Rossignol
Lord Hugh Trenchard was appointed Prime Minister Theresa May's advisor on the Japanese financial sector on November 22. Trenchard, a [...]
The entire article (175 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more