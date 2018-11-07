Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATESFRANCE Issue 817 dated 07/11/2018

Thomas Kaplan's anti-Iran lobbies on their way to Paris

The Counter Extremism Project is financially supported by the Swiss magnate Thomas Kaplan. ©Reuters/Peter Nicholls
The American pressure group Counter Extremism Project (CEP), popular with Republican spy masters, will hold its first meeting in the [...]
