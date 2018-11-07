Giovachini to serve as interim chief at DCI
The board of Defense Conseil International (DCI) appointed Laurent Giovachini [...]
France's military export agency ODAS, which is headed by Admiral Edouard Guillaud, is under increasing pressure from the French ministry of defence and from key international clients who are unhappy about the way it is being run. Saudi defence minister fuming [...]
Germany's Veridos has joined the battle for the contract for Morocco's new electronic national identity card (CINe). According to our sources, the biometric ID specialist put in a bid in June to the DGSN national security service which is supervising [...]