Crisis at Suneris, DGSE's favourite supplier
According to our sources, Pierre-Mayeul Badaire was dismissed as deputy managing director of Suneris Solution this summer for professional misconduct. [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
After having run into all sorts of problems since it struck up a major agreement with the electronics group in 2008, the French Ministry of Justice is to take judge-sanctioned communications interception back in-house in 2019 according to Intelligence Online's sources. In recent weeks, we have been investigating the intense haggling over this contract which is wreaking havoc at the French justice [...]