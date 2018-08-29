French seek new negotiation channels for Saudi deals
Paris is looking to get back in with the Saudis after the flurry of deals that Riyadh has struck with the US in a blossoming relationship underscored by Donald Trump's visit last month. [...]
Lebanon’s acquisition of military materiel under a $1 billion envelope that Riyadh granted to prime minister Saad Hariri in August is proceeding apace. Intelligence Online can also reveal that there has been a breakthrough on Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion package [...]