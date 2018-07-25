Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
SAUDI ARABIAUNITED STATES Issue 811 dated 25/07/2018

Keith Alexander breaks into Saudi cyber industry

Keith Alexander, head of IronNet Cybersecurity, will train Saudi hackers.
Keith Alexander, head of IronNet Cybersecurity, will train Saudi hackers. ©Reuters
IronNet Cybersecurity, headed by former NSA chief Keith Alexander, has just landed an enviable contract in Riyadh. The company has [...]
The entire article (160 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more