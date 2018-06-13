Guidepost recruits BNP monitors
According to our sources, BNP Paribas’ corporate monitor Rosemary Lark, who recently arrived at Guidepost Solutions, is looking to hire outside help to monitor the French bank's operations. [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
Paris is increasingly concerned about US-appointed corporate monitors at flagship French companies such as Total, Alcatel-Lucent or Technip. Against the backdrop of negotiations for the appointment of yet another corporate monitor, this time at BNP Paribas, and the possibility that [...]