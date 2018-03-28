Slattery snaps up staff for BRG
Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is developing fast in the private investigation world and looks set to hire some more high-profile people from Kroll and FTI Consulting over the coming weeks. [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
The largely private investigation ordered by Guinean President Alpha Conde into corruption in the country’s mining sector has led to a bitter stand-off between consultants working for the government and those defending the companies that are being probed. It has [...]
Despite the determination of the new Egyptian and Tunisian authorities to recover the personal fortunes stashed away by their former leaders, missing millions could go on earning interest in offshore bank accounts for some time yet. Assisted by a handful [...]