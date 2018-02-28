Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN Issue 801 dated 28/02/2018

Astana goes gunning for Dechert

The Kazakh government has submitted a request before the court of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) for documents [...]

180 words/6 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

On our other sites

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more