Spotlight UNITED KINGDOM Issue 800 dated 14/02/2018

‘Oligarch list' causes City headaches

Deriskapa & Abramovich attend a meeting at the Kremlin, in 2006.
The US Treasury Department's list of figures close to Putin has brought to light the many links between Britain's financial establishment and named oligarchs. The affair looks set to further destabilise the City of London, which is already grappling with Brexit.

