Kaplan follows Silk Route to Pakistan
Billionaire Thomas Kaplan, who is close to Tony Blair's former chief-of-staff Jonathan Powell, is getting into Pakistan's mining industry with the help of local generals and the Chinese. [...]
137 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The runaway growth of information technology 20 years ago prompted a handful of pioneers to recommend that American intelligence exploit freely available data - quickly named open source intelligence - more effectively (IOL 225). Long marginal, the use of open [...]