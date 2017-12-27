Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue 797 dated 27/12/2017

Paris supports Naval Group & Airbus to crack Latin America market

France rolled out its goods at the Expodefensa arms fair (organized by the French trade association GICAT) in Bogota in [...]

185 words

Mentioned in this article

New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more