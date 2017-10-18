Your account has been succesfully created.
SINGAPORE Issue 792 dated 18/10/2017

Ex-CIA lie-detector specialist drops convicted partner

Keith Taddeus, the head of the Singapore-based corporate intelligence firm Invictus Intelligence Bureau, recently lost his US consultant, CIA veteran [...]

