Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO INTELLIGENCE ONLINE
SUBSCRIBE
Spotlight FRANCE Issue 791 dated 04/10/2017

Paris turning into e-reputation management hub

A few specialist firms have turned Paris into something of a hub for clandestine influence operations and online propaganda. Demeter Partners has beeen blazing the trail.

567 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more