191 words/5,2 EUR
IAI tries to sell satellites to Warsaw
Mentioned in this article
- Rafael
- Elbit Systems
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Antoni Macierewicz
- Verint
- Stunner Consulting
- Lucjan Mucha
- Impart
- Haim Burstein
- Mieczyslaw Bull
- SKW
191 words/5,2 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Israel’s strategically-key defence exports have been stagnating, with figures released by the defence ministry earlier this month revealing that sales stood at $5.66 billion in 2015, flat on 2014 and down 10% on 2013. Israel’s political and defence establishments are [...]