95 words/1,6 EUR
Stanton Wallace finds new jobs for old brass
Mentioned in this article
- Arnaud BEZIERS LA FOSSE
- Direction du renseignement militaire
- Christophe Gomart
- Unibail-Rodamco
- Yann de Kersauson
- Yves de Kersauson
- Stanton-Wallace
95 words/1,6 EUR
Mentioned in this article
One of recently-appointed new French military intelligence chief General Pierre de Villiers' major tasks is to reform military intelligence within the armed forces, an area whose weaknesses came to light during France's Operations Serval and Harmattan in Mali and Libya. [...]
A recent report into Franco-African relations by Socialist MP Philippe Baumel provides a realistic analysis of how important the military factor is in French President Francois Hollande’s policy on Africa. Beyond the strategic military operations on the ground in Mali [...]