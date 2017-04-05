196 words/5,2 EUR
Former intel boss in formal complaint over Gmail hack
Mentioned in this article
- DGSI
- DCRI
- Bernard Squarcini
- Viktor Khrapunov
- Arcanum Global Intelligence
- Police judicaire
- Unit for the repression of delinquency
Mentioned in this article
Bernard Squarcini, the Mr. Fix-it of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and former head of the French domestic intelligence service (DCRI, now DGSI), has also worked in the business sector. He is less at ease, however, among the high-rise office blocks of Paris’s La Defense business district than in the Corsican restaurants of the French capital. [...]