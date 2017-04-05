245 words/5,2 EUR
Abu Dhabi’s NSA and its helping hands
Mentioned in this article
- DIA
- NSA
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Raytheon
- NGA
- Cisco
- Los Alamos Technical Associates
- Mubadala
- DarkMatter
- National Electronic Security Authority
- Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi
Since the shrinking budgets of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) can no longer support the industry alone, the Obama administration has gradually lifted the barriers forbidding foreign exports of US-built military satellites and very [...]
Without waiting for their former employee Edward Snowden to blow the whistle on their work as contractors to the National Security Agency (NSA), the US cyber-intelligence consultants Booz Allen Hamilton and others have already moved on to fresh pastures. The [...]