Squarcini leaves Arcanum for Magellan
Mentioned in this article
- DCRI
- Bernard Squarcini
- Arcanum France
- Arcanum Global Intelligence
- Magellan Investment Holdings
- Andre Economides
- Masudul Rony "Ron" Wahid
Bernard Squarcini, the Mr. Fix-it of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and former head of the French domestic intelligence service (DCRI, now DGSI), has also worked in the business sector. He is less at ease, however, among the high-rise office blocks of Paris’s La Defense business district than in the Corsican restaurants of the French capital. [...]