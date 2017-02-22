103 words/1,6 EUR
Cubic hires lobbying newcomer
Mentioned in this article
- Boeing
- General Dynamics
- Cornerstone Government Affairs
- Michael Higdon
- Van Hipp
- Cubic
- A1.9 Strategies
- Harold Dallas
Companies vying to obtain contracts and federal subsidies before the 2017 Defense Appropriations Act (DAA) and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) go through are all over the lobbying firms that have the most influence with Congress right now. Among [...]