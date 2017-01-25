166 words/1,6 EUR
1MDB scandal: London calling
Mentioned in this article
- Serious Fraud Office
- FBI
- Najib Razak
- 1Malaysia Development Berhad
- Jho Low
- Stratton Street (London
- Qentas Holdings
- Riza Aziz
166 words/1,6 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Embroiled in the biggest scandal in its history, Kuala Lumpur is putting the brakes on negotiations for an order of new fighter jets. However behind the scenes companies hoping to land the business are continuing to do deals with their contacts on the ground. [...]
With the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Bribery Act and other anti-corruption legislation coming into force, leveling corruption accusations has become an effective way to neutralise one’s business rivals. However this approach only pays off if an official investigation is [...]