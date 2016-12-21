FRANCE
Paris plays catch-up on compliance
The decrees that will officialise France’s new anti-corruption law, known as Sapin II, are still being finalised at the economy and justice ministries. The legislation that was approved by the French parliament on November 8 after months of discussions and(...)
[ 568 words ]
[€8,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
EY |
Ernst & Young |
PwC |
Deloitte |
KPMG |
Kroll |
FTI Consulting |
Stephanie Lhomme
➔ See the 18 keywords
EY
Ernst & Young
PwC
Deloitte
KPMG
Kroll
FTI Consulting
Stephanie Lhomme
Control Risks Group
Alstom
Technip
Total
Airbus Group
Serious Fraud Office
Forensic Risk Alliance
ADIT
Agence Francaise Anticorruption
Charles Duchaine
More articles
on this theme
and/or region