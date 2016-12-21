Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 773 dated 21 december, 2016
FRANCE

Igtet chases Khrapunov from Alps

A legal battle between Kazakh oligarch Ilyas Krapunov and Libyan businessman Abdul-Basit Igtet over ownership of L’Igloo, a chalet in(...) [ 184 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Ilyas Krapunov | Abdul-Basit Igtet | Viktor Khrapunov | Leila Khrapunova | Ilyas Khrapunov | Swiss Development Group | Citinea | Vinci ➔ See the 11 keywords


16/11/2016 -

Episode 3 - Kazakhstan : Paid to track down the president’s enemies

10/07/2013 -

Private hunt for Kazakh banker

12/04/2012 -

Abdul-Basit Igtet’s global connections

22/12/2011 -

Sara Bronfman

Corporate Intelligence
Europe Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr