Issue no. 773 dated 21 december, 2016
UNITED KINGDOM

BSGR draws firms into new Simandou case

Mining magnate Beny Steinmtz has fired off a fresh salvo against Rio Tinto by targeting the private investigation firms that worked for it.(...) [ 318 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Rio Tinto | Beny Steinmetz | Mishcon de Reya | Kroll | GardaWorld | Control Risks Group | Africa Risk | BTG Intelligence ➔ See the 13 keywords


20/12/2016 -

Steinmetz turns the tables on Rio Tinto in bribery cases

26/08/2015 -

More firms for Guinea case

29/04/2015 -

BSGR launches attack on Veracity probe

08/04/2015 -

Rio Tinto v BSGR: consultants take stand

24/04/2013 -

Consultants go to war on Mount Simandou

