INDIA / RUSSIA
Missile contract fails to launch
According to Intelligence Online’s sources, the sale of the Russian S-400 short range surface-to-air missile system (SRSAM) to India will(...)
[ 178 words ]
[€5,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
Intelligence Online |
Vladimir Putin |
Saab |
Rafael |
agency Rosoboronexport |
Rosoboronexport |
Rostec |
Mandi Singh Sahni
➔ See the 12 keywords
Intelligence Online
Vladimir Putin
Saab
Rafael
agency Rosoboronexport
Rosoboronexport
Rostec
Mandi Singh Sahni
Mohinder Sing Sahni
Arvind Khanna
DRDO
Embraer
More articles
on this theme
and/or regions