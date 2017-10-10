Ablyazov, now free to travel, goes on counter-attack Free
Mukhtar Ablyazov, who is being pursued by the Kazakh government for alleged fraud, was taken off Interpol's red list at [...]
436 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Bernard Squarcini, the Mr. Fix-it of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and former head of the French domestic intelligence service (DCRI, now DGSI), has also worked in the business sector. He is less at ease, however, among the high-rise office blocks of Paris’s La Defense business district than in the Corsican restaurants of the French capital. [...]